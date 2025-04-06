Stevard LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies
In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,382,558.80. This trade represents a 19.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $26,991,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,545.44. This represents a 99.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,993,175 shares of company stock worth $253,549,610. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
Palantir Technologies stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.
Palantir Technologies Profile
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.