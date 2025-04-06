Stevard LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,382,558.80. This trade represents a 19.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $26,991,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,545.44. This represents a 99.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,993,175 shares of company stock worth $253,549,610. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

