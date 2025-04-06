Stryve Foods (SNAX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share and revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter.

Stryve Foods Stock Down 25.8 %

NASDAQ SNAX opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.37. Stryve Foods has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.33.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

