Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Trading Down 3.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter.
About Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Heavy Industries
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.