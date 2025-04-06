Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

