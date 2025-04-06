SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and traded as low as $24.38. SWEDISH ORPHAN/S shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 200 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

