Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.38.
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taitron Components
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.