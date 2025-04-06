Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taitron Components Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Taitron Components as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Further Reading

