Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Polymer Capital Management HK LTD

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 3.0% of Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $146.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

