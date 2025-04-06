TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,028 ($51.94) and traded as high as GBX 4,055 ($52.29). TBC Bank Group shares last traded at GBX 3,662.72 ($47.23), with a volume of 5,547,741 shares trading hands.

TBC Bank Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,028 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,330.91. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07.

About TBC Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

TBC Bank Group PLC (“TBC PLC”) is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank (“TBC Bank”) and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector. TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.