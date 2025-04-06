Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,710 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Texas Instruments worth $319,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,289,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,260,000 after buying an additional 43,483 shares in the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $869,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $58,414,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $151.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $150.96 and a one year high of $220.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.65. The company has a market capitalization of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

