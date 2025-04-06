Tharisa (LON:THS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.95 ($0.68), with a volume of 356527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.74).

Tharisa Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.31. The company has a market capitalization of £191.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Tharisa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Tharisa’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa Plc is an integrated resource group, dual listed in London and Johannesburg and produces platinum group metals and chrome concentrates from the Tharisa mine in South Africa. Uniquely positioned through its vertical structure incorporating processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales and logistics, Tharisa is a low cost producer, using technology and innovation to maximise stakeholder returns through exploitation of mineral resources in a responsible manner.

