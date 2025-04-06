The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Chaney Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.10.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $136.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $132.79 and a 52 week high of $196.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.