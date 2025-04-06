The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 565,644 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $86,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 49.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.4% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 894.7% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,339 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 25,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.10.

Boeing Stock Down 9.5 %

NYSE:BA opened at $136.61 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $132.79 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.22. The company has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

