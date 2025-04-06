The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 9,419.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,403 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after buying an additional 113,238 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 175,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 146,771 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,627 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average is $96.24. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.34 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

