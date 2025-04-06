Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 147,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000.

NYSEARCA:TPSC opened at $33.92 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $166.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

