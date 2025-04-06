Titleist Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,390 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.2% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,956,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $156.94 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

