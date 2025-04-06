Titleist Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Titleist Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Glj Research increased their target price on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

