Titleist Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,500,000 after acquiring an additional 531,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,201,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after buying an additional 247,986 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,832.7% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,819,000 after acquiring an additional 137,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $244.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $244.87 and a 52 week high of $289.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

