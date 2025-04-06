Titleist Asset Management LLC Sells 60,417 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Titleist Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,370 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 60,417 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $299,986,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $138,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Halliburton by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,043 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,530,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $503,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. Halliburton has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $41.56.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,646.04. This trade represents a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,525. The trade was a 28.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

