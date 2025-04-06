Titleist Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 5.7 %
VIG stock opened at $177.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $173.17 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.53 and a 200 day moving average of $198.87.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.
