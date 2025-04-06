Trek Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Trek Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,768,000 after buying an additional 4,289,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,971 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,154,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,814,000 after purchasing an additional 845,313 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3189 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.