Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.41.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 7.7 %

UBER stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average is $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.