UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,507 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,021,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,122,000 after buying an additional 102,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,114,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

