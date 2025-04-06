Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 27,479 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.20 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.83.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

