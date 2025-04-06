Unigestion Holding SA Invests $1.01 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $80.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average of $100.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

