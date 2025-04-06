Unigestion Holding SA Sells 325 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PH opened at $517.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $492.71 and a 1-year high of $718.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $649.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.27.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

