Unigestion Holding SA Sells 7,944 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $96.61 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $93.64 and a 1 year high of $132.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.86. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

