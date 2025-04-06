VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.80 and last traded at $83.89, with a volume of 227682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.89.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 5.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $611.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.43.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
