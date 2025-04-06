VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.80 and last traded at $83.89, with a volume of 227682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.89.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $611.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.43.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.