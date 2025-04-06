Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $151.38 and last traded at $156.29, with a volume of 607925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.98.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 5.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.01.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Extended Market ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why Analysts See Double-Digit Upside in CAVA Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.