Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $151.38 and last traded at $156.29, with a volume of 607925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.98.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.01.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,844,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,455 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,898,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,545,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 439,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,623,000 after buying an additional 137,279 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.