Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Ruggaard & Associates LLC

Ruggaard & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $234.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $233.61 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1671 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.