Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 255,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the previous session’s volume of 73,451 shares.The stock last traded at $232.05 and had previously closed at $244.05.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.28 and its 200-day moving average is $266.78.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.7943 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
