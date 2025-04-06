Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 255,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the previous session’s volume of 73,451 shares.The stock last traded at $232.05 and had previously closed at $244.05.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.28 and its 200-day moving average is $266.78.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.7943 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter worth about $406,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 328,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 25,606 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.