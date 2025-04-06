Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.91 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.