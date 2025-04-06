Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,758,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $465.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

