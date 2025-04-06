Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.2% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 224,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $465.52 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

