Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) CEO Sells $98,338.76 in Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $98,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,769.32. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

