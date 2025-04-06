Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE) Insider Hugh Osmond Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Osmond acquired 1,000,000 shares of Various Eateries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £110,000 ($141,843.97).

Various Eateries Trading Up 3.7 %

Various Eateries stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Friday. Various Eateries PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The company has a market capitalization of £24.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.95.

Get Various Eateries alerts:

Various Eateries (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Various Eateries had a negative return on equity of 21.44% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Various Eateries PLC will post -2.9999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Various Eateries

Various Eateries plc is passionate about creating unique experiences for modern consumers.

The core brands of the Group are Coppa Club and Tavolino. Coppa Club is a multi-use all day concept that combines a restaurant, café, lounge, bar and workspace, whilst Tavolino aims to address a gap in the market for high quality Italian food at mid-market prices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Various Eateries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Various Eateries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.