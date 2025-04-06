VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.28 and last traded at $71.74, with a volume of 40101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.41.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.02. The company has a market capitalization of $738.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.11.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.1147 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th.
About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
