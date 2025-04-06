Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Shares Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.29 and last traded at C$11.29. 3,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 2,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.14.

Wall Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.42, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$362.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.15.

Wall Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties. It also engages in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units; and development and construction of residential housing units for sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wall Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wall Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.