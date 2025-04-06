Waterloo Capital L.P. Increases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Lincoln National Trading Down 10.3 %

LNC opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.55. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

