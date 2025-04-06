Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 745 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

View Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

