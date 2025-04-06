Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 1,398,143 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 149.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398,143 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.96% of Amentum worth $49,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amentum by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth about $6,840,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

AMTM stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

