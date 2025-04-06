Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,449,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169,743 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 6.04% of TriMas worth $60,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 53,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TriMas by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in TriMas by 74.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TriMas by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,850.14. This trade represents a 29.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shawn Sedaghat acquired 554,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $13,338,366.43. Following the purchase, the director now owns 900,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,444.18. The trade was a 159.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 806,246 shares of company stock worth $19,338,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Price Performance

TriMas Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $21.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $865.22 million, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

