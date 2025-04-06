Wellington Management Group LLP Has $42.57 Million Stock Holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,826 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.19% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $42,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KGS. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 313.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,779,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,659,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,568,000 after purchasing an additional 913,104 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,761.2% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,141,000 after buying an additional 605,844 shares during the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,249,000. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth approximately $8,343,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

NYSE:KGS opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 107.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $177,112,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,771,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,637,842.50. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kodiak Gas Services

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.