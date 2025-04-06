Wellington Management Group LLP Has $47.46 Million Holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.96% of Artivion worth $47,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AORT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Artivion by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Artivion by 28.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Artivion by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 340,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 125,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Artivion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $960,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $977.20 million, a PE ratio of -1,162.00 and a beta of 1.65. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.51). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John E. Davis sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $356,511.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,248.58. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $145,698.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,010.69. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,799 shares of company stock worth $2,356,223. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AORT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

