Wellington Management Group LLP Has $50 Million Stock Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,776,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,432 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.17% of Select Water Solutions worth $50,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 42.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,728,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 107,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 155,091 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Select Water Solutions

In other news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $957,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,811,417.84. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $349.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.62 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

