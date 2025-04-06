Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,506,138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,417,221 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.25% of Integra LifeSciences worth $56,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $8,967,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,282 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 125,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 113,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 824.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 99,685 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

IART stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $442.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

