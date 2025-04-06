Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 13,721 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.36% of Comfort Systems USA worth $54,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $296.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.93 and a twelve month high of $553.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.38 and its 200 day moving average is $417.80.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.