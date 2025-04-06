Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 98175992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,000.00 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Wildcat Petroleum alerts:

Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Wildcat Petroleum

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wildcat Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildcat Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.