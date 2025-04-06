Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 98175992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).
Wildcat Petroleum Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,000.00 and a beta of 0.04.
Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Wildcat Petroleum
Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wildcat Petroleum
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Wildcat Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildcat Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.