Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on May 22nd

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.
Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $10.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.
Wintrust Financial Trading Down 3.6 %
Wintrust Financial stock opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.35. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.94.
Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial
In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $553,209.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,088,465.14. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $54,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,042.20. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock worth $1,336,315. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
