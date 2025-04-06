Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on May 22nd

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $10.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.35. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $553,209.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,088,465.14. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $54,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,042.20. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock worth $1,336,315. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

