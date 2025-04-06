WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.32 and last traded at $50.34. 14,409,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 4,443,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37.

Get WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.