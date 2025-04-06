WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.87 and traded as low as $61.00. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $61.11, with a volume of 34,497 shares trading hands.
WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $831.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.76.
WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund
About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund
WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.
