WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.87 and traded as low as $61.00. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $61.11, with a volume of 34,497 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $831.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.76.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLS. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 70,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

