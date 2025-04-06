World Investment Advisors Has $1.15 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 207.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025,564 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after buying an additional 7,646,591 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,366 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560,636 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.